The 2024 Azerbaijani hopefuls Fareeh feat. Ilkin Dovlatov have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry.

Check out the official video of Fahree’s Eurovision entry ‘Ozunla Apar’.

Azerbaijan at Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song in 2008 and has won the competition in 2011 with Ell and Nikki. The country succesfully hosted the competition in Baku in 2012.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: