Italy is getting ready for a third night of live music from Teatro Ariston. The Sanremo Festival delivered yet another set of results and is ready for more. The second group of 15 contestants will perform for the second time and will be evaluated by radio juries and the televote. Will frontrunners emerge? What lessons will we bring into the duets nights of Friday?

Amadeus and Giorgia took us through five long hours of musical entertainment from Italy. Half of this year’s contestants took to the stage a second time to impress the audience. They were introduced by the remaining 15 artists, in the following order of appearance:

Fred De Palma – Il cielo non ci vuole

– Il cielo non ci vuole Renga e Nek – Pazzo di te

– Pazzo di te Alfa – Vai!

– Vai! Dargen D’Amico – Onda alta

– Onda alta Il Volo – Capolavoro

– Capolavoro Gazzelle – Tutto qui

– Tutto qui Emma – Apnea

– Apnea Mahmood – Tuta gold

– Tuta gold BigMama – La rabbia non ti basta

– La rabbia non ti basta The Kolors – Un ragazzo una ragazza

– Un ragazzo una ragazza Geolier – I p’ me, tu p’ te

– I p’ me, tu p’ te Loredana Bertè – Pazza

– Pazza Annalisa – Sinceramente

– Sinceramente Irama – Tu no

– Tu no Clara – Diamanti grezzi

Another set of provisional results

Last night the radio juries (50%) and the televote (50%) determined the top 5 of the night. These results will be taken into account to establish the top 30 at the end of the final night on Saturday, from which the ultimate five finalists will emerge. Votes will then be set back to zero and a final voting will take place to nominate the winner of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

Last night’s top five were:

Geolier – I p’ me, tu p’ te Irama – Tu no Annalisa – Sinceramente Loredana Bertè – Pazza Mahmood – Tuta gold

Two times Eurovision entrant Mahmood appears again in the top five, after having concluded in fifth position the first night. Is he becoming a serious contender for the victory?

Night 3 – Thursday 8 February

Teresa Mannino will co-host the third night. Just as last night, votes will come the radio jury (50%) and the televote (50%). Amadeus will reveal the top five among these 15 entries. Special guests: Russell Crowe, Paola & Chiara and Eros Ramazzotti. Tonight’s contestants will be: