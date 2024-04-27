Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #1 Rehearsals

Malmo Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 27, 2024

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals have kicked off in Malmo today, the first set of acts from the First Semifinal have graced the Eurovision stage at the Malmo Arena.

The first  and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press . A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Cyprus

@eurovision

She’s got us <<feeling like ooh-la-la>>– Cyprus’ Silia Kapsis if officially the first, first rehearsal! 🇨🇾 #Eurovision2024 @SILIA

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Serbia

https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362545258728639776?lang=en

Lithuania

@eurovision

It’s a luminous Luktelk on stage! @Silvester Belt hits rehearsals for Lithuania 🇱🇹 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Ireland

@eurovision

@Bambie has cast hues of Doomsday Blue onto the Malmö Arena stage 🇮🇪 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Ukraine

@eurovision

Ukraine’s @Альона Альона & @Jerry Heil are born to perform 🇺🇦 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Poland

@eurovision

Poland’s @LUNA 🌙 is queen of the castle on the Malmö rehearsal stage 🇵🇱 #Eurovision2024

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Croatia

https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362573776522874144

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennet/ Corinne Cummings

