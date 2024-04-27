Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #1 Rehearsals

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals have kicked off in Malmo today, the first set of acts from the First Semifinal have graced the Eurovision stage at the Malmo Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press . A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Cyprus