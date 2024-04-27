Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #1 Rehearsals

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals have kicked off in Malmo today, the first set of acts from the First Semifinal have graced the Eurovision stage at the Malmo Arena.
The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press . A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.
We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:
Cyprus
She’s got us <<feeling like ooh-la-la>>– Cyprus’ Silia Kapsis if officially the first, first rehearsal! 🇨🇾 #Eurovision2024 @SILIA
Serbia
https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362545258728639776?lang=en
Lithuania
It’s a luminous Luktelk on stage! @Silvester Belt hits rehearsals for Lithuania 🇱🇹 #Eurovision2024
Ireland
@Bambie has cast hues of Doomsday Blue onto the Malmö Arena stage 🇮🇪 #Eurovision2024
Ukraine
Ukraine’s @Альона Альона & @Jerry Heil are born to perform 🇺🇦 #Eurovision2024
Poland
Poland’s @LUNA 🌙 is queen of the castle on the Malmö rehearsal stage 🇵🇱 #Eurovision2024
Croatia
https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362573776522874144
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo on 7, 9 and 11 May.
