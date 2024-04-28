Malmo Calling: Day #2 of first rehearsals

The Eurovision 2024 first artist rehearsals continue in Liverpool today, with the second set of acts from the First Semifinal scheduled to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.

The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 27 April- 4May.

Today the following countries will have their first rehearsal in Malmo:

Iceland

Slovenia

Finland

Moldova

Azerbaijan

Australia

Portugal

Luxembourg

The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: SVT/ EBU