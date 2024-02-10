Tonight: Supernova 2024 Grand Final in Latvia

Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the Grand Final of Supernova 2024.

Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2024 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Supernova 2024 Grand Final at 20:05 CET via the following channels:

LTV 1



LTV 1 webstream

LTV webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 2024 Latvian Eurovision entry and act. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

Participants

Alekss Silvers “For the Show”

Avéi “Mine”

Dons “Hollow”

Ecto “Outsider”

Edvards Strazdiņš “Rock n’ Roll Supernova”

Funkinbiz “Na Chystu Vodu”

Katrīna Gupalo “The Cat’s Song”

Papīra Lidmašīnas “Mind Breaker”

St Levića “Tick Tock”

Vēstulēs “Kur?”

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 23 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.