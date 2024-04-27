INFE Greece has stepped into the Eurovision spotlight, sharing their captivating picks for INFE Poll 2024. Let’s uncover the countries that have resonated with Greece’s musical palette.

Current Points Standings:

Italy – 12 points Croatia – 10 points France – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Austria – 6 points Ukraine – 5 points Cyprus – 4 points Belgium – 3 points The Netherlands – 2 points Spain – 1 point



Congratulations to Italy for Earning 12 Points from INFE Greece!

