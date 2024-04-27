INFE Poll 2024: INFE Greece’s selections revealed!

INFE Poll 2024

by Michalis Vranis April 28, 2024 12:23 am 17,556 views

INFE Greece has stepped into the Eurovision spotlight, sharing their captivating picks for INFE Poll 2024. Let’s uncover the countries that have resonated with Greece’s musical palette.

Current Points Standings:

  1. Italy – 12 points
  2. Croatia – 10 points
  3. France – 8 points
  4. Switzerland – 7 points
  5. Austria – 6 points
  6. Ukraine – 5 points
  7. Cyprus – 4 points
  8. Belgium – 3 points
  9. The Netherlands – 2 points
  10. Spain – 1 point


Congratulations to Italy for Earning 12 Points from INFE Greece!

What’s Next?

Keep an eye out for more updates as the INFE Poll 2024 journey unfolds. Each day brings new surprises and fresh insights into the world of Eurovision!

