Australia: SBS confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Australia will participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Australia joins the list of countries that have so far confirmed their participation at next year’s Eurovision edition in Sweden..

Brace yourself Europe, the Aussies will be heading to Sweden next year for Eurovision! 2024 will see the country’s 9th Eurovision participation.

More details regarding the 2024 Australian Eurovision 2023 project will be disclosed in due time.



Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their nine year Eurovision history.

In 2023 Voyager represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Promise‘.

Source: SBS/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU