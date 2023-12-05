North Macedonia: MKRTV confirms non participation at Eurovision 2024

MKRTV, the North Macedonian national broadcaster, has confirmed that North Macedonia will not compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus North Macedonia joins the list of the countries who have confirmed their non participation at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Sweden.

The Balkan country will be absent from the competition for a second consecutive year.

We’re deeply sad to confirm that 🇲🇰 North Macedonia will be absent from the Eurovision Song Contest for the second year in a row. Best of luck to all 37 competing countries and we’re looking forward to the big show in Malmö. pic.twitter.com/uOT5S2gX9z — 🇲🇰 Macedonia in Eurovision (@esc_macedonia) December 5, 2023

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. North Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 21 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. North Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time. Andrea represented the Balkan country at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Circles‘.

Source: MKRTV/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU