AMPTV, the Armenian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Armenia will participate at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Thus Armenia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2024 edition in Sweden.

The Armenian national broadcaster is yet to unveil the format it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act in 2024. More details will be disclosed in due course.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 15 year Eurovision history.

In 2023 Brunette represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Future Lover’.

Source: AMPTV/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU