Ukraine: UA:PBC publishes the shorlist for Vidbir 2023

UA: PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has published the shorlist of candidates for Vidbir 2023.

The Ukrainian national broadcaster will be now evaluate all shorlisted entries along with special auditions. UA:PBC is set to announce the names of the lucky finalists by 17 November. The 2023 Ukrainian national final is scheduled to be held in a bomb shelter in Kyiv on 17 December.

Vidbir 2023 candidates

Dmitro Shurov (Vidbir 2023 Producer) says:

I am personally interested in Ukrainian music not freezing but developing in all directions so that our all possible music niches and styles have their heroes.

I believe that, in the current time of war and total uncertainty in the lives of musicians, this selection gains special importance: we are not only choosing those who deserve to represent Ukraine at the contest but also have an opportunity to hear a wide range of Ukrainian music that is being composed here and now, no matter what.

I am glad that I managed to motivate, inspire, nudge many musicians to create new songs and interesting ideas during the selection process. It was hard for many of them to start writing again, quite a few musicians are forced migrants or on the edge of changing their profession or even the survival. There musicians who are volunteering, fighting in the war.

Nevertheless, we have the longlist of 36 songs, featuring everything – from songs performed by their authors, dream pop, and rock to indie, rap, and folk.

There are certainly a few solid modern smash-hits that can rock any stage. All this shows how creative our nation is, how much we want to produce. I thank the public and Suspilne Ukraine for the trust to produce Vidbir musically.

I have been listening to this longlist in my car and hope that, after all the songs are published, you will be as well.