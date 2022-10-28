Spain: Benidorm Fest 2023 Artists press conference on 2 November

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced today that it will be holding a special press conference next week to officially present the eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 candidates to the Spanish media and press.

The Spanish national broadcaster will be holding a special press conference on Wednesday 2 November at 17:00 CET at RTVE’s Studio 5 at Prado del Rey. The eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 acts will be presented to the assembled media.

The Spanish Head of Delegation Ms. Eva Mora, RTVE’s Head of Communication and Participation Ms. Maria Eizaguirre and RTVE’s Head of General Content Mr. Jose Pablo Lopez will all be attending the event.

The eighteen competing acts will be presented to the Spanish audience tomorrow during a special show which will be broadcast on TVE 1 at 22:05 CET and hosted by Julia Varela.

Benidorm 2023 Candidates

Agoney

E’Femme

Fusa Nocta

Blanca Paloma

Aritz Arén

Rakky

Alfred García

Sofía Martín

Alice Wonder

Famous

Megara

Vicco

Twin Melody

José Otero

Karmento

Sharonne

Meler

Siderland

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The internationally acclaimed Spanish superstar Monica Naranjo will host the competition next year. Mr. Eurovision aka Christer Bjorkman will play a key role at the 2023 edition as he will be part of the international jury. Nacho Cano (Mecano) who is one of Spain’s most sought after musicians, composers and producers will be the president of the jury.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

RTVE published the rules and regulations for Benidorm 2023. The song submission window consisted of two different mechanisms:

Online public submission via RTVE’s official website



Direct invitation to composers/artists by RTVE

Tickets for Benidorm Fest 2023 are expected to go on sale in Novemmber as the capacity of the venue will be larger than this year’s edition. The 2023 Benidorm tickets will range from 20-30 euros. RTVE promises to have a spectacular stage.

Chanel from Benidorm Fest to Eurovision

Chanel won the first edition of Benidorm Fest and was awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. She represented Spain in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘, achieving an honourable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE