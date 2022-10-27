Romania: TVR approves budget for Eurovision 2023

TVR, the national broadcaster, has revealed further details regarding its plans for Eurovision 2023 and its upcoming national selection after approving the budget for Romania’s Eurovision participation next year.

TVR’s Board of Directors has approroved the budget for Eurovision 2023 and laid out its plan of action for the forthcoming Eurovision edition.

The Romanian national broadcaster has made some changes to its Eurovision approach and has appointed a brand new team to take care of Romania’s participation at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2023 Romanian entry and act will be determined via a 100 % public televoting deliberation and the Eurovision Song Contest will be given much exposure on TVR’s channels and social media platforms.

TVR released the following statement:

During the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the budget for Romania’s participation in Eurovision 2023. The members of the Board voted unanimously to allocate the necessary resources for the organization of the National Selection, the preparation of Romania’s show for the international contest and the team’s travel to Great Britain. The Romania Eurovision team proposes a new approach for this year’s National Selection. Mihai Predescu (Eurovision 2023 Project Manager) says:

‘We are a new team and we propose a different Eurovision contest, based on transparency, professionalism and digitization. We changed the voting system: only the public will choose the song that will represent Romania. And one more thing: this Eurovision will be on air on TVR and much more present than in the past online, on social media networks.’

TVR is set to publish the rules and regulations for Selectia Nationala 2023 and will be opening the song submission window for singers and composers to submit their entries in order to partake in the competition in due course.

Romania at Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 4th in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.

In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cummings