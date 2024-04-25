INFE Armenia has added their unique touch to the Eurovision excitement by sharing their top picks for INFE Poll 2024. Let’s delve into the countries that have resonated with Armenia’s musical spirit.

Current Points Standings:

Italy – 12 points Greece – 10 points Lithuania – 8 points Georgia – 7 points Switzerland – 6 points France – 5 points Spain – 4 points Belgium – 3 points Croatia – 2 points The Netherlands – 1 point

Congratulations to Italy for Earning 12 Points from INFE Armenia!

What’s Next?

Keep an eye out for more updates as the INFE Poll 2024 journey unfolds. Each day brings new surprises and fresh insights into the world of Eurovision!

