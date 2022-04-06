Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra record their postcard in Tel Aviv

The 2022 Ukrainian hopefuls, Kalush Orchestra, have kicked off their European promo tour for Eurovision 2022. They recorded their Eurovision 2022 postcard in Tel Aviv yesterday.

Kalush Orchestra have travelled to Israel where they are set to perform at the Israeli pre Eurovision Party – Israel Calling on Thursday 7 April in Tel Aviv. The Ukrainian band filmed their Eurovision 2022 postcard and flag parade back up clip in Tel Aviv.

The Ukrainian hopefuls met up with Ukrainian refugees in Tel Aviv yesterday. They will be travelling throughout Europe promoting their ESC entry ‘Stefania’ and raising funds for the victims of the war in Ukraine. They have been granted a special permission by the Ukrainian government to leave the country for Eurovision.

Kalush Orchestra will represent Ukraine at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Stefania’.

Source: Tali Eshkoli/ UA:PBC

Cover Photo credit: Tali Eshkoli