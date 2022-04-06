Eurovision 2022: Stage construction continues in Turin

The construction of the 2022 Eurovision stage continues in Turin, as the E day is slowly and swiftly approaching.

The Pala Olimpico is dressing up for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin as the construction of the Delegation Bubble, Press Centre outside the venue is in full swing. The 2022 Eurovision stage is shaping up in Turin, with the LED Wall and floor nearing completion.

Check out some of the latest photographs from the stage construction at the Pala Olimpico:

The 2022 Eurovision stage has been designed by Atelier Francesca Montinaro, who have been behind a number of Sanremo stages in the past.

The concept behind the stage

The 2022 Eurovision stage’s concept is The Sun Within! RAI has come up with one of the most modern and state of the art stages to grace the competition which include an Italian garden, a water water and the inspiration of the sun. The stage will feature the movements of light and the kinetic sun.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: Atelier Francesca Montinaro

Cover Photo Credit: Francesca Montinaro