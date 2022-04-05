INFE Poll 2022: Here are the votes from INFE Georgia

by Michalis Vranis April 5, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 4th day, with the results from North Macedonia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Georgia! Let’s see how the INFE fan club of the country has voted!

Top 10 from INFE Georgia

  • 1 point goes to Ukraine
  • 2 points go to Czech Republic
  • 3 points go to Poland
  • 4 points go to Greece
  • 5 points go to Belgium
  • 6 points go to The Netherlands
  • 7 points go to Italy
  • 8 points go to United Kingdom
  • 10 points go to Spain
  • 12 points go to… Sweden

Here’s the Total Scoreboard

Sweden 27
Italy 25
United Kingdom 20
Greece 15
Spain 13
The Netherlands 12
Austria 12
Serbia 10
Albania 7
Ukraine 5
Belgium 5
Estonia 5
Finland 4
Poland 3
Portugal 3
Czech Republic 2
Malta 2
Germany 2
Croatia 1
France 1

