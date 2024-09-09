Eurovision 2025: Provisional Timeline: Basel here we come!

Peparations are in full swing in Switzerland for the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Basel has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2025 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!
SSR-SRG, the Swiss national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2025 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to disclose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.
ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2024 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final.
What is yet to come
- The 2025 Eurovision Hosts
- The 2025 Eurovision Official List of Participating Countries
- The 2025 Eurovision Stage design
- The 2025 Eurovision Ticket sales
- The 2025 Eurovision Theme Art
- The 2025 Eurovision Postcards Concept
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw Hosts
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw
- The 2025 Eurovision Host City Hand Over Ceremony
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw venue
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw Results
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Running Orders
- The 2025 Eurovision Village Program
- The 2025 Eurovision Volunteers Recruitment
- The 2025 Eurovision Heads of Delegation Meeting
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Opening Act
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Interval Act
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Opening Act
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Interval Act
- The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final Opening Act
- The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final Interval Act
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Qualifiers
- The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Qualifiers
- The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final Running Order
- The 2025 Eurovision Winner
What we already know
- The 2025 Eurovision Host City
- The 2025 Eurovision dates and venue
- The 2025 Eurovision Core Team
- The 2025 Eurovision Executive Co-Producers
- The Head of Eurovision 2025 (Christer Bjorkman)
- The 2025 Eurovision Village location
- The 2025 Eurovision EuroClub venue
- The 2025 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet and Welcome Reception location and venue
- The 2025 Eurovision ‘Arena Plus’ venue and concept
Eurovision 2025 provisional timeline
- 15/09/2024– Deadline for broadcasters to apply for participation at Eurovision 2025
- 11/10/2024– Deadline for broadcasters to withdraw application at ESC 2025 without a penalty
- Nov-Dec/2024– Eurovision 2025 Official List of Participtating Countries (provisional)
- late/01/2025– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final Allocation Draw (provisional)
- late/01/2025– Eurovision 2025 Host City Handover Ceremony (provisional)
- mid/03/2025– Deadline for broadcasters to submit their competing entries to the EBU (provisional)
- mid/03/2025– Eurovision 2025 Heads of Delegation Meeting in Basel (provisional)
- late/03/2025– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final Running Orders Reveal (provisional)
- April/2025- SSR-SRG/EBU and production team move into the Eurovision venue in Basel (provisional)
- April/2025– Stage construction begins at St.Jakobshalle (provisional)
- early/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Rehearsals kick off (provisional)
- 10/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Euroclub Opening (provisional)
- 10/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Euro Village Opening (provisional)
- 11/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Turquoise Carpet (provisional)
- 11/05/2024– Eurovision 2025 Opening Ceremony and Reception (provisional)
- 12/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #1 Jury Show
- 13/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 13/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast
- 14/05/2025- Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Jury Show
- 15/05/2025– Eurovision 2025- Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 15/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast
- 16/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Jury Show
- 17/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Family Show
- 17/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Live Broadcast
NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed
The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15, 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.
Source: ESCToday
Photo credit: SSR- SRG