Eurovision 2025: Provisional Timeline: Basel here we come!

Peparations are in full swing in Switzerland for the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Basel has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2025 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!

SSR-SRG, the Swiss national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2025 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to disclose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.

ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2024 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final.

What is yet to come

The 2025 Eurovision Hosts

The 2025 Eurovision Official List of Participating Countries

The 2025 Eurovision Stage design

The 2025 Eurovision Ticket sales

The 2025 Eurovision Theme Art

The 2025 Eurovision Postcards Concept

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw Hosts

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw

The 2025 Eurovision Host City Hand Over Ceremony

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw venue

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw Results

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final Running Orders

The 2025 Eurovision Village Program

The 2025 Eurovision Volunteers Recruitment

The 2025 Eurovision Heads of Delegation Meeting

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Opening Act

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Interval Act

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Opening Act

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Interval Act

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final Opening Act

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final Interval Act

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #1 Qualifiers

The 2025 Eurovision Semi-final #2 Qualifiers

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final Running Order

The 2025 Eurovision Winner

What we already know

Eurovision 2025 provisional timeline

15/09/2024 – Deadline for broadcasters to apply for participation at Eurovision 2025

– Deadline for broadcasters to apply for participation at Eurovision 2025 11/10/2024 – Deadline for broadcasters to withdraw application at ESC 2025 without a penalty

– Deadline for broadcasters to withdraw application at ESC 2025 without a penalty Nov-Dec/2024 – Eurovision 2025 Official List of Participtating Countries (provisional)

– Eurovision 2025 Official List of Participtating Countries (provisional) late/01/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Semi-final Allocation Draw (provisional)

– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final Allocation Draw (provisional) late/01/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Host City Handover Ceremony (provisional)

– Eurovision 2025 Host City Handover Ceremony (provisional) mid/03/2025 – Deadline for broadcasters to submit their competing entries to the EBU (provisional)

– Deadline for broadcasters to submit their competing entries to the EBU (provisional) mid/03/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Heads of Delegation Meeting in Basel (provisional)

– Eurovision 2025 Heads of Delegation Meeting in Basel (provisional) late/03/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Semi-final Running Orders Reveal (provisional)

– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final Running Orders Reveal (provisional) April/2025- SSR-SRG/EBU and production team move into the Eurovision venue in Basel (provisional)

SSR-SRG/EBU and production team move into the Eurovision venue in Basel (provisional) April/2025 – Stage construction begins at St.Jakobshalle (provisional)

– Stage construction begins at St.Jakobshalle (provisional) early/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Rehearsals kick off (provisional)

– Eurovision 2025 Rehearsals kick off (provisional) 10/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Euroclub Opening (provisional)



– Eurovision 2025 Euroclub Opening (provisional) 10/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Euro Village Opening (provisional)



– Eurovision 2025 Euro Village Opening (provisional) 11/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Turquoise Carpet (provisional)



– Eurovision 2025 Turquoise Carpet (provisional) 11/05/2024 – Eurovision 2025 Opening Ceremony and Reception (provisional)



– Eurovision 2025 Opening Ceremony and Reception (provisional) 12/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #1 Jury Show 13/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Family Show

– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Family Show 13/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast 14/05/2025- Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Jury Show 15/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025- Semi-final #2 Family Show

– Eurovision 2025- Semi-final #2 Family Show 15/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2025 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast 16/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Jury Show



– Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Jury Show 17/05/2025 – Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Family Show

– Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Family Show 17/05/2025– Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Live Broadcast

NOTE: TBC = To Be Confirmed

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15, 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: SSR- SRG