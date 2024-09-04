Eurovision 2025: Turquoise Carpet location unveiled

The City of Basel has unveiled the location for the 2025 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet and venue for the Welcome Reception in Basel.

The 2025 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet will be located at the iconic Basel Messe & Congress Centre grounds in the heart of Basel just a skip, hop and jump from down town. The event is scheduled to be held will be held on Sunday 11 May and will be broadcast live on tv on SRG.

The Eurovision 2025 Welcome Reception and Opening Party will be held at Basel Messe’s iconic Hall 2 (will also include the circular courtyard) Circa 1,500-2,000 guests are expected to attend the event.

The Basel Messe will be also the location for the Eurovision Village and the EuroClub during the Eurovision 2025 period in Basel.

What will happen at the Turquoise Carpet?

During the Turquoise Carpet event, competing acts at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet their fans and the assembled press. The 2025 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Basel and officials from SSR-SRG, EBU and the City of Basel will officially welcome the 2025 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Basel.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on 13, 15 and 17 May at St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: City of Basel

Photo credit: © MCH Messe Schweiz (Basel) AG