Eurovision 2025: Pack your bags we’re off to Basel!

The EBU and the Swiss national broadcaster, SRG-SSR have announced today that the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel. Eurovision fans can now plan their trips to Switzerland and book their flights and accommodation!

The venue and the dates

Switzerland will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon with all its glitzy and glamorous razzmatazz for the third time in Eurovision history, after having successfully hosted the event in Lugano (1956) and Lausanne (1989).

The dates of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest have also been confirmed: 13, 15 and 17 May .The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel for the very first time.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel! Around 40 countries are expected to compete at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

The St.Jakobshalle is located in the south east of the City of Basel, the multi purpose arena opened its doors in 1976 and underwent renovation in 2018. The said venue can accommodate circa 10,000 spectators.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

The EBU is thrilled that Basel has been selected as the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The Contest was born in Switzerland in Lugano back in 1956 and it’s great to be bringing it back to its birthplace almost 70 years later.’ Basel’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe makes it the ideal setting for an event that celebrates the power of music to connect people across borders. With its unique blend of tradition and innovation, Basel reflects the spirit of the Eurovision Song Contest. The city’s exceptional St.Jakobshalle venue and outstanding hospitality will ensure a memorable experience for delegations, artists and fans alike. Following Contests in the Italian and French speaking parts of the country in 1956 and 1989 we’re also excited to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to German Switzerland for the very first time. Together with Host Broadcaster SRG SSR and the city of Basel we will create a spectacular celebration of music on the banks of the River Rhine that resonates far beyond the stage.’

Reto Peritz and Moritz Stadler (SSR-SRG/ Executive Producers Eurovision 2025) say:

‘We were impressed by the quality of the cities’ applications! All 4 cities, and especially Geneva and Basel in the final round, fought for the title of “Host City” with creative approaches and a very constructive approach. Such commitment is by no means a matter of course. Our thanks therefore go to all the cities that applied. We look forward to working with you to make the ESC an unforgettable experience for the whole population.’

The Ctiy of Bassel has bid to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest under the motto ‘Crossing Borders’, as the Swiss city is adequately nestled on the crossroads between three countries: Switzerland, Germany and France.

The motto of Basel’s application is “Crossing Borders”. The ESC is much more than a music competition: it connects and inspires across all borders. The motto is intended to express that Basel’s DNA corresponds to the ESC idea: the border town of Basel, located in the heart of Europe, embodies cultural wealth and social diversity, a comprehensive sense of responsibility in terms of sustainability, a lively and inclusive cultural scene and a local yet cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Basel has a large capacity when it comes to hotel accomodation, an efficient transport system, an international airport with a large number of international flight connections with the whole continent. You can also fly to Zurich and Basel is just an hour’s train ride from Zurich International Airport.

Basel is honored to host the Eurovision Song Contest for the very first time in ESC history.

Source: SRG-SSR

Photo credit: SRG-SSR