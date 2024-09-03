Eurovision 2025: Eurovision Village location unveiled

The City of Basel has unveiled the location of the 2025 Eurovision Village, the place where Eurovision fans will gather and party!

The 2025 Eurovision Village will be located at one of the host city’s iconic locations, namely at the Basel Messe Exibition Centre premises and halls. The Basel Messe is located in the heart of Basel.

The Eurovision Village will be open for 10 days and will be free for the Eurovision fans and the general public, circa 10, 000 people will be accomodated in the said village during the Eurovision week with a full fledged schedule of events, activities and live concerts scheduled to take place here.

All three live Eurovision shows will be screened live at the Eurovision Village via giant screens. Basel is all set to embrace the Eurovision Song Contest with open arms.

About the Eurovision Village

Live performances, competitions, themed parties will all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2025 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens will be set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on 13, 15 and 17 May at St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: City of Basel

Photo credit: hrs.ch