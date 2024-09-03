Eurovision 2025: Euroclub venue unveiled

The City of Basel has unveiled the venue for the 2025 Eurovision EuroClub. Get your dancing shoes as the Eurovision fever is about to hit Basel!

The 2025 Euroclub will be located at one of Basel’s most iconic venues, the Basel Messe and Congress Centre, and will operate for circa 10 days from 10:00 pm- 05.00 am. The venue is located in the heart of Basel. The main event hall at the Basel Messe will house the Euroclub. More details regarding the EuroClub in Basel will be unveiled in due time.

The Basel Messe and Congress Centre consists of five large halls and twenty five conference rooms. The modern facilities are very well connected with the public transport in the city. The venue has great experience in hosting large scale events.

The EuroClub will be just a skip, hop and jump from the Eurovision venue St. Jakobshalle, a 10 minute taxi or Uber ride/ 20-30 minute tram/train ride.

You can check a photo gallery of the Basel Messe courtesy of MCH Messe Schweiz (Basel) AG:

The Eurovision 2025 Opening Ceremony and the Turquoise Carpet are also planned to be held at the Basel Messe & Centre, namely at Hall 2 .The Eurovision Village will be also located on the premises of the Basel Messe and Congress Centre.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on 13, 15 and 17 May at St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: City of Basel

Photo credit: © MCH Messe Schweiz (Basel) AG