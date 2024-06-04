Eurovision 2025: SRG unveils the Executive Producers

SRG-SSR, the Swiss national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Executive Producers.

The Swiss national broadcaster has kicked off preparations for the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland. Reto Peritz (SRF) and Moritz Stadler (RTS) will be joining forces to as the ESC 2025 Executivev Producers.

Reto Peritz is a familiar face to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has served as the Swiss Head of Delegation until 2021 and has been an elected member of the ESC Reference Group from 2019-2021. Reto is currently the Head of Entertainment at the national Swiss German speaking broadcaster SRF.

Moritz Stadler has been a longtime employee of the European Broadcasting Union and is currently the Head of Operations at the Swiss French speaking national broadcaster RTS.

SRG’s official press release reads:

Organising the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland in May 2025 is a massive undertaking. At the request of the ESC Task Force, the SRG Executive Board has now decided who will have overall responsibility for the world’s biggest music event. The role of executive producer will be shared by Reto Peritz, 51, currently director of entertainment at SRF, and Moritz Stadler, 38, currently head of operations at RTS. The Executive Board considers the two media managers perfectly suited to the role, and both have longstanding experience with the ESC – Reto Peritz as former head of the Swiss delegation and as an elected member of the ESC Reference Group from 2019 to 2021, and Moritz Stadler as a longtime employee of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The pair will retain their current positions in the business units but will gradually hand over the projects they are currently managing until June 2025 to focus fully on the organisation of the ESC.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Switzerland next year thanks to Nemo’s epic victory in Malmo last month.

Source: SRF

Photo credit: SRF