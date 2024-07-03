Eurovision 2025: Christer Bjorkman joins the CORE Team

SRG-SSR and Switzerland are gearing up for Eurovision 2025 in full steam! The Swiss national broadcaster, SRG-SSR, has appointed Christer Bjorkman as the Head of Eurovision 2025. A total of six new members have been appointed to join the Eurovision 2025 CORE Team.

Christer Bjorkman is back in the Eurovision game for yet another year! He will be bringing his talent, expertise, experience and production skills to Switzerland next year when the Eurovision bandwagon lands in the Helvetic nation.

When it comes to Eurovision and Melodifestivalen, Christer Bjorkman is the man with the Midas touch!

Christer has been the Eurovision Song Contest show/contest producer several times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 20219, 2024). He has played a key role in the running order of the competition and has great experience when it comes to both Melodifestivalen and the Eurovision Song Contest. He was the Swedish Head of Delegation when Sweden won the 2012 and 2015 editions.

About Christer

Christer has extensive knowledge of the Eurovision Song Contest having successfully produced the Eurovision Song Contest thrice in 2013. 2016 and 2024 namely in Malmo, Stockholm and Malmo again. He is also the man responsible for transforming Sweden’s national selection, Melodifestivalen, into the biggest television show of the year in Sweden. In recent years he was also involved in the 2018 and 2019 Eurovision editions, he was responsible for producing the look and feel of the stage show for each act. We must not forget that Christer represented Sweden at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil in Malmo.

He also played a key role in introducing Eurovision to the USA in 2022 when the American Song Contest was held on American soil.

The 2025 Eurovision Core Team

Reto Peritz- (Executive Co-Producer)

(Executive Co-Producer) Moritz Stadler- (Executive Co- Producer)

(Executive Co- Producer) Christer Bjorkman- (Head of Contest)

(Head of Contest) Tobias Aberg- (Head of Production)

(Head of Production) Yves Schifferle- (Head of Show)

(Head of Show) Berhard Spahni- (Head of PMO)

(Head of PMO) Manfred Winz- (Head of Finance)

(Head of Finance) Nadja Burkhardt-Tracol- (Head of Event)

(Head of Event) Aurore Chatard- (Head of Security)

(Head of Security) Kevin Stuber- (Head of Legal)

(Head of Legal) Thomas Pittino- (Head of Marketing and Funding)

(Head of Marketing and Funding) Vassillis Donikian- (Head of HR)

(Head of HR) Nicole Beutler- (Head of Public Affairs)

(Head of Public Affairs) Henriette Engbersen- (Head of Public Value)

(Head of Public Value) Till Jendly-(Assisant at ESC)

Source: ESCToday/SVT/SRG-SRG

Photo credit: