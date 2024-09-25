Eurovision 2025: Basel opens submission window for volunteers

The Basel Tourism has opened the submission window for the 2025 Eurovision volunteers.

Do you want to become a volunteer at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest? Do you have what it takes to become a volunteer? Do you speak fluent German, French, Italian, English or any other foreign language ? Are you a passionate fan of the Eurovision Song Contest?

If so you can apply to become a volunteer at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest and get the chance to work along the 2025 Eurovision delegations, artists and will experience the backstage and fan zone areas.

Basel Tourism looking into recruiting volunteers for Eurovision 2025. The pre-registration form for the 2025 volunteers recruitment is available here.

Basel Tourim’s release reads:

The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to Basel and we are looking for you! Become a volunteer and be at the heart of the biggest music event in the world. Whether you have a talent for languages, organizational skills or are simply passionate about the ESC – we need your support in a variety of areas. As a volunteer, you are an indispensable part of our team. You help to welcome artists, fans and the press, support behind the scenes at events and ensure that Basel shows its best side during Eurovision week. Apply now and help make the ESC 2025 an unforgettable experience! Please note: This is a pre-registration and it will probably take until January before we get back to you with further information. Thank you for your interest and patience! Thank you very much! Best wishes Your team from Basel Tourism.

Volunteers will be given various tasks in order to help out at the official ESC venues ( St Jakobshalle, St.Jakob’s Park, Eurovision Village, Eurovision Street), Press Centre, Delegation Area, Backstage Area, etc. They will be helping and assisting delegations as delegation hosts during the 2 Eurovision weeks.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be a co-production by Swedish national broadcaster SSR-SRG and the EBU.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15 and 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: Basel Tourism

Photo credit: SSR-SRG