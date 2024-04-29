Malmo Calling: Day #3 of first rehearsals (Second Semi-Final)

The Eurovision 2024 first artist rehearsals continue in Malmo today, with the first set of acts from the Second Semi-final scheduled to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.

The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 27 April- 4 May.

We will see 8 countries from the Second Semi-final rehearsing for the very first time.

Today the following countries will have their first rehearsal in Malmo:

Malta

Albania

Greece

Switzerland

Czechia

Austria

Denmark

Armenia

The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/SVT/Peppe Andersson