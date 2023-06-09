Norway: NRK opens song submission window for MGP 2024

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming edition of Melodi Grand Prix 2024 and opened the song submission window.

NRK has kicked off preparations for Melodi Grand Prix 2024 and has opened the song submission window for MGP 2024. The deadline for submision has been set on 31 August 2023. Each artist, composer, producer can submit a maximum of three songs. At least one of the composers of the submitted songs must be Norwegian in order to comply with NRK’s prioritization and promotion of the Norwegian Music industry.

NRK has also released a new rule for next year’s Norwegian national seelction.

The Norwegian national broadcaster has announced:

All songs released after 1 September 2023 are elegible to participate in MGP the following year. The purpose of this is to give a larger window of opportunity for more good songs and artists at MGP. Potentially, it will also create increased commitment to new Norwegian music and to MGP before the season kicks off. The rule change means that the MGP editors and any participants can have a dialogue about material that has already been released to the public. The public and the media can already start speculating in September about whether any songs from the autumn’s releases will be seen and heard in MGP. This will also give fans the opportunity to put pressure on artists and the MGP producers with requests for specific songs and artists. MGP is one of Norway’s most engaging events, and this is a new way to create even more engagement around MGP and new Norwegian music. On the other hand the names of the artists and songs which will compete in MGP will not be made public until the month of January. The rule changes are in line with the EBU’s own regulations, where all songs launched after 1 September can participate in Eurovision the following year

If you wish to compete at MGP 2024 you can submit your song/entry via the following link.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Alessandra represented Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘ Queen of Kings‘ achieving an honourable 5th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: EBU