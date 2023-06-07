Eurovision 2024: Stockholm sets its eyes to host the competition

The City of Stockholm is all set to submit a bid in order to host the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year.

A large number of Swedish media and newspapers are reporting that the City of Stockholm has submitted an expression of interest to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year. If the city is successful it will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon for the fourth time in the history of the competition, having already hosted it in 1975, 2000 and 2016.

According to Expressen the City of Stockholm has certain reservations regarding hosting the event. Ms. Karin Wanngard ,the Mayor of Stockholm, has made the following statement via a press release:

In order for the city of Stockholm to be able to shoulder the hosting, the costs are required to be financed in collaborations between SVT, the government, surrounding municipalities, the region and private financiers.

Karin has also emphasized that the state must take care of the event’s security and that the event should be held with the implementation of sustainability and climate awareness.

Pre-preparations kicked off in March

According to Aftobladet the City of Stockholm kicked off preparations for a potential hosting at the end of March after Loreen’s mega victory at Melodifestivalen and Sweden’s odds shortening at the betting houses. The first informal meetings were held between the City of Stockholm, the Stockholm Tourist Board (Visit Stockholm), the financial centre and the Chamber of Commerce.

Stockholm and the Friends Arena are the hot favourites to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest next year, followed by Malmo.

Source: Expressen, Aftobladet

Photo credit: Visit Stockholm