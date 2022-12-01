Ukraine: Vidbir 2023 entries released

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has released the 10 competing entries at Vidbir 2023.

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. UA: PBC has released the running order of the Ukrainian national final:

Moisei — I’m Not Alone OY Sound System — Oy, tuzhu DEMCHUK — Alive Jerry Heil — WHEN GOD SHUT THE DOOR FIINKA — Dovbush KRUTЬ — Kolyskova Tember Blanche — Ya vdoma Angelina — Stronger 2TONE — Kvitka TVORCHI — Heart Of Steel

The 2023 Ukrainian national final is scheduled to be held in a bomb shelter in Kyiv on 17 December.

You can listen to the 10 competing songs at Vidbir 2023 here.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has achieved great results in the competition, having won the contest thrice (2004, 2016, 2022). The country has enjoyed extraordinary results in the competition: 3 victories (2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings ( 2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013), 1 4th placing (2011), 1 5th placing (2021). Ukraine is the only country which has never missed to qualify to the Grand Final since the introduction of the semi-finals in the competition.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Stefania‘.