Finland: UMK 2023 host unveiled

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has unveiled the name of the UMK 2023 host.

Samu Haber will have the grand honour of hosting the 2023 Finnish national final aka UMK. Samu is the frontman of Sunrise Avenue. He will be also performing at the Finnish national final.

Samu Haber says:

I’m working for UMK and I’m part of the machinery that serves the artists. They’re very nervous, so a big part of the job is getting everything we can out of the performers together with the directors, lighting techs, costumers, and other staff. This UMK gig is the cherry on top to an unbelievably good year, which has included the Sunrise Avenue farewell tour, my new album in Finnish, and the sold-out tour that followed it. There can never be too many carnivals in the world, which is why I have always enjoyed Eurovision and the national finals. Finland has entered some really wonderful songs to Eurovision and there’s a genuine dedication to putting on the best possible show. Especially over the past few years, UMK has grown into something that’s truly spectacular. There’s a sense of pride and real showmanship. We’re so over the Eurovision traumas of the past.

UMK 2023 will be held at the Logomo in Turku on Saturday 25 February. A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 at the forthcoming edition of UMK.

The Finnish national broadcaster received a total of 363 entries for Eurovision 2023 aka UMK 2023.

YLE will officially present the 7 lucky competing acts on 11 January via a special press conference, whilst the competing entries will be released on weekdays from 12-20 January 2023.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE