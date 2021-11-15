Italy: Måneskin win the Best Rock MTV EMA Award!

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani November 15, 2021 10:50 am 0 views

Måneskin the reigning Eurovision 2021 champs, are slaying the house big time ever since their Eurovision victory in Rotterdam. The young Italian rock band won the Best Rock MTV EMA  2021 Award last night in Budapest.

Maneskin, the 2022 Eurovision winners, graced the MTV EMA 2022 stage in Budapest, Hungary last night where they performed their latest single ‘Mammamia’. They were nominated for a total of three MTV EMA 2022 Awards. The multi facetted Italian rockers won the Best Rock MTV EMA 2022 Award.

 

Gjon’s Tears (Switzerland 2020, 2021) won the Best Swiss Act Award,  Aitana (Spanish national final 2018) won the Best Spanish Act Award and Diogo Piçarra (Festival da Cançao 2018) won the Best Portuguese Act Award.

Maneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Ziti i Buoni’ last May and have gone places since their epic victory, gaining much fame, name and recogntion throughout the globe.

