Italy: Måneskin win the Best Rock MTV EMA Award!

Måneskin the reigning Eurovision 2021 champs, are slaying the house big time ever since their Eurovision victory in Rotterdam. The young Italian rock band won the Best Rock MTV EMA 2021 Award last night in Budapest.

Best Rock let’s go!!! This award means soooooooo much to us 💜 Thanks to the @mtvema for all the nominations and for letting us play on such a dream-stage + infinite gratitude to everyone who supported and voted us, we love you!!! pic.twitter.com/Wai7ptzAEH — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) November 14, 2021

Gjon’s Tears (Switzerland 2020, 2021) won the Best Swiss Act Award, Aitana (Spanish national final 2018) won the Best Spanish Act Award and Diogo Piçarra (Festival da Cançao 2018) won the Best Portuguese Act Award.

Maneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Ziti i Buoni’ last May and have gone places since their epic victory, gaining much fame, name and recogntion throughout the globe.

