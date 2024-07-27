Celine Dion makes a grandiose comeback at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The 1988 Swiss Eurovision winner and international mega star Celine Dion made a grandiose comeback to the scene with a magnificent performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games inauguration ceremony in the magfnicent French capital.

Celine Dion made a grand comeback last night after circa four years of absence from the stage due to health issues, she performed Edith Piaf’s iconic L’Hymne D’Amour’ at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony at the Eiffel Tower. The whole world saw the grand return of the iconic Canadian born artist.

Celine Dion won the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin with her classic winning entry ‘Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi’.

Photo credit: Getty Images/IOC