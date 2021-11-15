Georgia: Circus Mircus will fly to Turin!

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has unveiled the name of the act that will represent Georgia at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

We have the second act for Eurovision 2022! Circus Mircus will have the grand honour of representing Georgia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

The band has released the following message:

Dear Earthlings, This is a message from Circus Mircus. We would like to inform you that according to the decision made by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, at the international song contest Eurovision, Georgia will be represented by Circus Mircus. You ask, what is Circus Mircus? It is a movement that brings together dozens of professionals from different fields to create an unprecedented audio-visual experience. The cornerstone of their philosophy lies in the complete neglect of musical frameworks. To talk to ‘Circus Mircus’ members and for further information, please email us.

GPB has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2022. More details regarding the 2022 Georgian Eurovision act and their entry will be unveiled in due course.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 13 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2021 Tornike Kipiani represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘You‘.

Source: eurovision.tv/GPB

Photo credit: GPB/ EBU