Sweden: SVT confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Sweden will partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Sweden joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their participation at next year’s Eurovision edition in Italy.

Sweden will be sticking to its iconic traditional national selection Melodifestivalen in order to select its Eurovision 2022 act and entry. The Swedish national broadcaster will be unveiling further information regarding Melodifestivalen 2022 in due course.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/Thomas Hanses