Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #2 of rehearsals

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Malmo today, the second set of acts from the First Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the Malmo Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Iceland

https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362885823303322913

Slovenia

https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362897328455306528

Finland

https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362905850786155808

Moldova

https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362915311441497377

Australia

Portugal

lhttps://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision/video/7362946168986324256

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU