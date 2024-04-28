As serious business has already started on the Eurovision stage in Malmö, some delegations are still making their way to Southern Sweden ahead of their first rehearsal. Among those who are yet to reach the Swedish city there is this year’s Swiss representative Nemo. The singer is on a very particular mission: to hitchhike from Zurich all the way to the Eurovision stage.

They will only be rehearsing for the first time on Monday 29 April, but their adventure has already started hundreds of kilometres away. Nemo is hitchhiking from a gas station in Zurich on the way to Frankfurt, Germany. From there the Swiss singer will try to reach as North as possible and will be in Malmö on Monday for the first rehearsal.

The adventures of Nemo and their friend Imre can be followed on the Youtube‘s profile of the Swiss star. And guess what, they have made it to this year’s Eurovision city!

Switzerland in Eurovision 2024

The Alpine country is sending the 24 year-old singer and rapper Nemo to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. The artist has been internally selected and will perform the song The code. Hitting big ever since the act was released on 29 February, Switzerland has moved to the first place of the betting odds after the first live performance at the Eurovision pre-party in Madrid on 30 March and has kept that frontrunner place to date. Nemo will approach the rehearsals on the Eurovision stage as favourite to get the Eurovision trophy during the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May 2024.

Switzerland’s own Nemo will perform in position number 4 of the second semi final on Thursday 9 May 2024.