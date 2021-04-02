Eurovision 2021: Three more ‘Postcard’ locations unveiled

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled three more Eurovision 2021 postcard locations.

Dutch national broadcasters NPO, AVROTROS and NOS have been busy filming the Eurovision 2021 postcards across the Netherlands.

With less than 7 weeks to go until the first live show from Rotterdam Ahoy, people are also working hard behind the scenes on the 39 different postcards: the introductory films with which all performances are announced. The organization previously announced that the Westhoofd Lighthouse in Ouddorp, Evoluon in Eindhoven, the Natural Ice in Nannewiid and the Sparta Stadium in Rotterdam will serve as the background for these special videos. Today three new locations will have been added to the list.



This time too, three different locations have been chosen that show the different sides of the Netherlands: the breathtaking nature reserve Marker Wadden in the Markermeer, the ultra-modern and automated facility APM terminal Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam and the famous Schiphol Airport have been added to the list of postcard locations. and are seen throughout Europe during the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Which postcard goes with which decor will remain a surprise until the television shows of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Each postcard focuses on a so-called tiny house, which symbolizes the living room that has become such a central part of our lives last year. The participating artists are presented in this tiny house using the latest digital techniques. This house is decorated according to the story and the personality of the artist. In this way, all participating artists are presented to the public in a special place in the Netherlands.

About the postcards

Due to the current situation, it is currently not possible to have all participating artists travel to the Netherlands to record their postcard films. For this reason, it has been decided to introduce a new concept. With the latest digital techniques, the artists are visually presented in a tiny house.

The cottage is decorated according to the story and personality of the artist. In this way, all participating artists are presented to the public in a special place in the Netherlands.

Gerben Bakker (Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Head of Show) says:

Our country has so much to offer. We want to present the Netherlands as diverse as possible: from beautiful nature, architectural delights, to the most historic places. The selected locations all have a story and are cinematic to the eye.

Bakker adds:

Due to the COVID crisis, the house has become an even more important part of our lives. We now share everything via digital screens, directly from our living rooms with the rest of the world. The tiny house is therefore a symbol of the time in which we now live. The Eurovision Song Contest offers an open and warm home base for everyone.

The postcard videos are produced for the Eurovision Song Contest by IDTV.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on 18, 20 and 22 May.

Source: AVROTROS