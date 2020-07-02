Albania: RTSH kicks off preparations for Festivali i Këngës 59

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, is planning to hold its annual music festival Festivali i Kenges next December as is custom, the submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries will open in September.

Preparations have kicked off in Albania for the 59th edition of Festivali i Kenges. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the Albanian broadcaster is planning to hold the competition this year. RTSH’S Deputy Director Mr. Martin Leka held a consultative meeting yesterday in Tirana with the composers of the competition, musicians and songwriters.

Issues related to the quality of the festival were discussed at the meeting, ranging from the establishment of an evaluation committee for the selection of songs to the criteria for participation in the festival.

In September, the composers are expected to present the songs that will be selected for the 59th edition of Festivali i Kenges.



RTSH is yet to officially confirm its participation at Eurovision 2021 and decide on the fate of the 2020 Albanian Eurovision hopeful, Arilena Ara.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at Eurovision 2020 with her entry Fall From Sky. Unfortunately Arilena did not travel to Rotterdam due to the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

In 2019 Jonida Maliqi won the Albanian national final and flew to Tel Aviv with her entry Ktheju Tokes, placing 17th in the Grand Final.