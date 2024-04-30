INFE Rest of the World has cast their votes, bringing the thrilling journey of INFE Poll 2024 to a spectacular close. Let’s unveil the final selections that have captured the world’s musical heart.

Current Points Standings:

Italy – 12 points Croatia – 10 points Switzerland – 8 points France – 7 points Lithuania – 6 points Norway – 5 points Spain – 4 points Belgium – 3 points Ireland – 2 points Greece – 1 point

Congratulations to Italy for Earning 12 Points from INFE Rest of the World!

Congratulations to Switzerland and Nemo for Winning INFE Poll 2024!

A huge congratulations to Switzerland and Nemo for securing victory in INFE Poll 2024! Their captivating entry has won the hearts of fans worldwide, earning them the prestigious title.

We applaud Switzerland and Nemo for their talent and dedication, and we can’t wait to see them shine on the Eurovision stage. Best of luck on the journey ahead!

