Malmo Calling: Snippets from Day #4 of rehearsals

The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Malmo today, the second set of acts from the Second Semi-final graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the Malmo Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Latvia

@eurovision On his first rehearsal for Latvia, @Dons delivers a vocal that is set to silence Malmö Arena 🇱🇻 #Eurovision2024 ♬ original sound – Eurovision

San Marino

@eurovision Punk, pyro and a hell of a lot of pink! @MEGARA have touched down in Malmö 🇸🇲 #Eurovision2024 ♬ original sound – Eurovision

Georgia

Belgium

Estonia

Israel

@eurovision @EDEN GOLAN has had her very first run-through of Hurricane as rehearsals continue in Malmö 🇮🇱 #Eurovision2024 ♬ original sound – Eurovision

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Photo credit: Corinne Cummin/ EBU