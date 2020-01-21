Blas Cantó has unveiled the title of his Eurovision entry for Rotterdam. TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, and the 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful are both working hand in hand earnestly in their quest to showcase an extraordinary show come May!



Blas Cantó, the 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, has revealed the title of his Eurovision song today. He will fly to Rotterdam with Universo.

Universo aka Universe has been composed by Blas Canto himself and showcases his vocal skills and powerful voice.

Blas Canto says:

Universo is a brand new and challenging style for me, it conserves my essence! I am very happy with the result.

Blas goes on to say that TVE gave him the Carte Blanche to work on his Eurovision entry. TVE will unveil the cover of Universo on Thursday 23 January, the Spanish broadcaster will also unveil the date of the Spanish ESC 2020 entry’s premiere and the official music video’s launch.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTVE