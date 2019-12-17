Preparations are in full swing in The Netherlands for the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Rotterdam has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2020 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!

NPO, the Dutch national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2020 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.

ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2020 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final.

What is yet to come…

What we already know….

Eurovision 2020 provisional timeline

28/01/2020 – Host Insignia Handover Ceremony

28/01/2020- Semi- Final Allocation Draw

late January/2020- Second Wave of Eurovision 2020 Ticket Sales

09-10/03/2020 -Heads of Delegation Meeting

09/03/2020- Deadline for competing countries to submit their entries to the EBU

mid March/2020- Third Wave of Eurovision 2020 Ticket Sales

01/04/2020- NPO, EBU and technical crew move into Rotterdam Ahoy

27/04/2020- Stand in rehearsals kick off at Rotterdam Ahoy

May/2020- Eurovision 2020 rehearsals kick off

03/05/2020- Press Centre opens in Rotterdam

08/05/ 2020- Euroclub Opening (provisional)



(provisional) 08/05/2020- Eurovillage Opening (provisional)



(provisional) 10/05/2020- Red Carpet Event



10/05/2020- Opening Ceremony/ Welcome Reception

11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury show

12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Family show

12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live broadcast



13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family show



14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast



15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final

16/05/2019 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast

16/05/2020- Grand Final After Party at Euroclub

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12 , 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy. The event will be co-organized by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS, AVROTROS in liason with the EBU.