Preparations are in full swing in The Netherlands for the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Rotterdam has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2020 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!
NPO, the Dutch national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2020 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.
ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2020 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final.
What is yet to come…
- The Eurovision Village location
- The Red Carpet location
- Opening Ceremony/Welcome Reception venue
- The ESC 2020 Host Insignia Handover Ceremony
- The Green Room design
- The Delegation Bubble venue
- The Presss Centre venue
- The Host Insignia Handover Ceremony- ESC 2020 Semi-final Allocation Draw venue
- Euroclub Social Program
- The ESC 2020 Side Events
- The ESC 2020 Social Programme
- The ESC 2020 Eurovision Village Programme
- The ESC 2020 Semi-Final Draw
- The Semi-Final Running Order
What we already know….
- The ESC 2020 Host City
- The Core Team
- The 2020 ESC Directors
- The 2020 ESC Design Team
- The 2020 ESC Creative Team
- The ESC 2020 Slogan
- The ESC 2020 Official List of Participating Countries
- The 2020 Euroclub venue
- Host Insignia Handover Ceremony & Semi-fnal Allocation Draw Date
- The 2020 Eurovision theme art and logo
- The 2020 Eurovision Stage Design
- The 2020 Eurovision Volunteer Recruitment
- The 2020 Eurovision Hosts
- The 2020 Eurovision Postcards Concept
Eurovision 2020 provisional timeline
- 28/01/2020– Host Insignia Handover Ceremony
- 28/01/2020- Semi- Final Allocation Draw
- late January/2020- Second Wave of Eurovision 2020 Ticket Sales
- 09-10/03/2020-Heads of Delegation Meeting
- 09/03/2020- Deadline for competing countries to submit their entries to the EBU
- mid March/2020- Third Wave of Eurovision 2020 Ticket Sales
- 01/04/2020- NPO, EBU and technical crew move into Rotterdam Ahoy
- 27/04/2020- Stand in rehearsals kick off at Rotterdam Ahoy
- May/2020- Eurovision 2020 rehearsals kick off
- 03/05/2020- Press Centre opens in Rotterdam
- 08/05/ 2020- Euroclub Opening (provisional)
- 08/05/2020- Eurovillage Opening (provisional)
- 10/05/2020- Red Carpet Event
- 10/05/2020- Opening Ceremony/ Welcome Reception
- 11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury show
- 12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Family show
- 12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live broadcast
- 13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury show
- 14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family show
- 14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast
- 15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final
- 16/05/2019 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show
- 16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast
- 16/05/2020- Grand Final After Party at Euroclub
The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12 , 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy. The event will be co-organized by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS, AVROTROS in liason with the EBU.