Cyprus: CyBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Cyprus will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.



Thus Cyprus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Cyprus and the Cypriot national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest following Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Israel, Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland etc.

Cyprus will once more opt for an internal selection to select its Eurovision act and entry as has been the custom in recent years, a formula which has proven to be quite successful for Aphorodite’s island.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 40 times.

In 2024 the supremely talented Silia Kapsis represented Cyprus at the Eurovsiion Song Contest with her mega hit ‘Liar‘.

Source: ESCToday/CyBC

Photo credit: EBU/Alma Bengtsson