Spain: RTVE confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Spain will compete at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest and that the 2025 Spanish Eurovision entry and act will be selected via Benidorm Fest.

Spain is very first country to confirm its participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. RTVE will be opting to select the Spanish Eurovision entry and act via Benidorm Fest for the fourth consecutive time.

RTVE will be opening the song submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries for Benidorm Fest 2025 on 20 May. The song submission period will be running from 20 May-10 October.

RTVE will be publishing the rules and regulations for Benidorm Fest 2025 on Monday 20 May.

The 2025 Benidorm Fest song selection process will consist of two different mechanisms:

Public Song Submission window

RTVE will be extending an invite to established artists and composers to submit entries

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice. In 2024 Nebulossa represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Zorra‘.

Source:RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE