Denmark: DR confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Denmark will compete at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

DR, the Danish national broadcaster has also confirmed that the host city, venue and date for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2025. DMGP 2025 will be held at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning on Saturday 1 March.

This year, the Danish Melodi Grand Prix gathered more than a million people for a music party in living rooms across the country. I look forward to us gathering people again for a festive evening in the spirit of music, which in 2025 will be live from the Box in Herning. The ambition is to continue the beats from this year and give the Danes a huge Grand Prix party created by the upcoming artists and the hosts, and Boxen can create a good setting for that. Before then, I, together with the rest of Denmark, cross my fingers for SABA at Eurovision, so that hopefully she can make it through the semi-finals on Thursday.

Dorte West ( Mayor of Herning Municipality) says:

Dansk Melodi Grand Prix is ​​a good, old acquaintance of Herning and, as always, a very welcome guest. The support for the event has always been great both in schools, institutions and in business life when the Danish Melodi Grand Prix has visited Herning Municipality, and I am sure it will be like that again. We are looking forward to creating the very best setting for the folk festival across generations that the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix is.

DR will be revealing further information and details regarding DMGP 2025 in due course, the Danish national broadcaster is yet to publish the rules and regulations of the competition and open the song submission window for the Danish national final.

The 2025 DMGP competing acts are set to be unveiled by early 2025, whilst the hosts of the competition are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition thrice ( 1963, 2000, 2013). In 2024 SABA represented Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Sand’.

Source:DR

Photo credit: EBU/ Alma Bengtsson