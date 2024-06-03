Israel: KAN confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Israel will be competing at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Israel joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their presence at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision edition: Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Germany.

KAN is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to determine the 2025 Israeli Eurovision entry and acts. More details will be revealed in due time.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). Israel has partaken 46 times in the competition.

In 2024 Eden Golan represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Hurricane’ achieving an an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: KAN/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming