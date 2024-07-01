Luxembourg: RTL confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTL, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Luxembourg will be participating at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Luxembourg thus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Luxembourg will once again select its Eurovision entry and act via a televised national final which is scheduled to be held in January. The Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for singers wishing to compete at the Luxembourg Song Contest. The submission is open as of today.

A special interntional jury will evaluate all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the national final at the end of 2024.

RTL gave ESCToday the following statement regarding its Eurovision 2025 participation.

Now it’s official! After Luxembourg’s comeback at this year’s ESC in Malmö, the journey will continue next year. Luxembourg will also be sending a song to the ESC in Switzerland in 2025. This was confirmed today by the organizing broadcaster RTL Luxembourg. Singers who have a connection to the country or the local cultural scene can register their song from today via the eurovision.lu website. An international jury will then select the best songs at the end of 2024. The public can then vote in the national preliminary show “Luxembourg Song Contest” in January 2025 to decide which artist or band should take part in ESC 25.m

Luxembourg at Eurovision

Luxembourg is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition five times. In 2024 the Grand Duchy returned to the contest after a 30 year hiatus. In 2024 Tali represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Fighter’.

Source: RTL/ESCToday

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU