Finland: YLE confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Finland will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland and has published the rules and regulations for UMK 2025.

Thus Finland joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their presence at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Finland will be once more selecting its Eurovision 2025 entry and act via its traditional national selection UMK.

YLE has published the rules and regulations for UMK 2025. The song submission window for UMK 2025 will run from 19-25 August 2024.

A special UMK Committee appointed by YLE will evaluate all submitted once all the songs are submitted.

UMK 2025 will be held in February next year.

The winner of UMK 2025 will represent Finland at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2025 EurovisionFinnish entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

Finland has been selecting its Eurovision act and entry via UMK since 2012:

Pernilla Karlsson (2012)

Krista Siegfrids (2013)

Softengine (2014)

Pertti Kurikan’s Name Days (2015)

Sandhja (2016)

Norma John (2017)

Saara Aalto (2018)

Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman (2019)

Aksel Kankaanranta (2020)

Blind Channel (2021),

The Rasmus (2022)

Käärijä (2023)

Windows95man (2024)

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 57 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2024 Windows95man represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘No Rules!’.

Source: YLE

