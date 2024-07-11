Cyprus: Andromache & Giorgos Livanis release ‘De Mas Xorizei Tipota’

The 2022 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Andromache, has joined forces with Greek star Giorgos Livanis and released a new single ‘ De Mas Xoriseo Tipota’.

Andromache’s new single with Giorgos Livanis ‘De Mas Xoriseo Tipota‘ has been released in Greece by Panik Records. The song has been penned by Vassilis Koumentakos and composed by: Apostolis Kyriakidis, Vassilis Koumentakis and Nearchos.

Andromache represented Cyprus at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Ela’.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit Fuego. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 40 times.

Source:

Photo credit: