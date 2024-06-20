Sweden: SVT confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Sweden will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Sweden joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their participation at next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden will be sticking to its iconic traditional national selection Melodifestivalen in order to select its Eurovision 2025 act and entry. The Swedish national broadcaster will be unveiling further information regarding Melodifestivalen 2025 in due course.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), thrice in Malmo (1992, 2013, 2024) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 11 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 13 years including 3 victories.The Nordic country has partaken 63 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2024 Sweden was represented by Marcus & Martinus at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘Unforgettable’ achieving a 9th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCTODAY

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU