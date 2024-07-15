Netherlands: Joost Klein joins forces with Kaarija for ‘Trafik’

Two Eurovision mega stars have joined forces and released a brand new single together ‘TRAFIK’.

The 2023 Finnish Eurovision runner up Kaarija and the 2024 Dutch Eurovision representative Joost Klein, both acts who have a massive fan following have released a brand new single ‘TRAFIK‘. Their new single has been released by Warner Music Finland.

The official music video of TRAFIK has been directed by Lyon Pol and produced by WHALE whilst Ezra Xenos is the execuctive producer.

Kaarija has become a household name both at home in Finland and throughout Europe since he won UMK 2023 and went on to represent his homeland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his mega hit ‘Cha cha cha’. He placed 2nd in the Grand Final last year.

Joost Klein represented the Netherlands at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his super hit ‘Europapa’.

Source: Joost Klein

Photo credit: klangi.fi